Bangladesh is seeking technical support from Türkiye in forest restoration and sustainable tourism development, aiming to benefit from Ankara’s experience in nature-based tourism and ecological preservation.

Environment adviser to the transitional government, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, conveyed the interest during a meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Ramis Sen at her office in Dhaka on Tuesday, the Environment Ministry said in a statement.

Hasan highlighted the urgent need for expert collaboration in restoring forest areas affected by human-wildlife conflict. She emphasized the importance of using appropriate tree species and adopting tourism models that protect natural habitats.

Referring to a recent incident involving the death of several elephants due to habitat loss and food scarcity, she said targeted restoration efforts were critical to avoid further ecological damage.