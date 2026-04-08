Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia, and other allies for their "invaluable support" towards securing a ceasefire between the US and Iran.

"As we proceed to Islamabad Talks, I wish to extend our deepest and sincere gratitude to our brotherly countries” of China, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar for extending “invaluable and all out support towards reaching the ceasefire and giving peaceful diplomatic efforts a chance to seek a comprehensive and conclusive end to the conflict," Sharif said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Sharif, early on Wednesday, announced the two-week ceasefire between the warring parties and invited delegations from the US and Iran to Islamabad on Friday “to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes.”

He also "deeply" appreciated and thanked the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, "whose consistent support and commitment to peace and stability in the region remain quintessential for our efforts."

US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday, saying Tehran presented a “workable” 10-point proposal for negotiations.