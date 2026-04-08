WAR ON IRAN
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Pakistan thanks Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia, allies for 'invaluable support' over US-Iran truce
Pakistan PM Sharif "deeply" appreciated and thanked the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, "whose consistent support and commitment to peace and stability in the region.
Pakistan thanks Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia, allies for 'invaluable support' over US-Iran truce
File photo: Pakistan thanks Türkiye. / Reuters
a day ago

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia, and other allies for their "invaluable support" towards securing a ceasefire between the US and Iran.

"As we proceed to Islamabad Talks, I wish to extend our deepest and sincere gratitude to our brotherly countries” of China, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar for extending “invaluable and all out support towards reaching the ceasefire and giving peaceful diplomatic efforts a chance to seek a comprehensive and conclusive end to the conflict," Sharif said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Sharif, early on Wednesday, announced the two-week ceasefire between the warring parties and invited delegations from the US and Iran to Islamabad on Friday “to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes.”

He also "deeply" appreciated and thanked the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, "whose consistent support and commitment to peace and stability in the region remain quintessential for our efforts."

US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday, saying Tehran presented a “workable” 10-point proposal for negotiations.

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"The leadership of all our brotherly countries and the United States of America demonstrated exceptional strategic foresight, sagacity and patience in giving peace a chance," said Sharif, who early today spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, confirming Tehran’s participation in Islamabad talks.

"Let us all work together to forge a lasting peace in the region and beyond," said Sharif, while thanking "all our partners and friends" across the globe who have reached out and acknowledged Pakistan’s sincere efforts for "global peace."

The ceasefire announcement came less than two hours before the expiration of a deadline Trump had repeatedly extended for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept an agreement or face “the destruction of an entire civilisation.”

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye welcomes temporary US-Iran ceasefire, urges 'full implementation'
SOURCE:AA
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