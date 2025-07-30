US President Donald Trump has ramped up his criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, calling him "TOO LATE, and actually, TOO ANGRY, TOO STUPID, & TOO POLITICAL, to have the job" after the central bank this week decided to keep the interest rate constant.

"Jerome 'Too Late' Powell has done it again!!!" Trump wrote on social media.

"He is costing our Country TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS," he said.

The US president called Powell "a total loser" and said the US is paying the price.

The criticism followed the Fed's decision to hold the federal funds rate unchanged at a range of 4.25 percent to 4.50 percent on Wednesday, despite political pressure from the president, as the bank said US economic activity growth moderated in the first half of the year.

Powell said in a press conference on Wednesday that Fed may keep the policy rate constant while waiting to see if the higher tariffs spearheaded by Trump drive inflation.