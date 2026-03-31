WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Ex-Trump adviser Bannon calls to deport Netanyahu's son from Miami to Iran front line
Steve Bannon served as a senior adviser during Trump's first term and remains a prominent voice in the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.
Ex-Trump adviser Bannon calls to deport Netanyahu's son from Miami to Iran front line
Ex-Trump adviser Bannon calls for Netanyahu's son to be deported from Miami, sent to Iran war / Reuters
March 31, 2026

Steve Bannon, a former adviser to US President Donald Trump, has called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair Netanyahu, to be expelled from the United States and sent to fight on the front lines as the two countries' joint strikes on Iran continue.

Speaking on right-wing streaming service "Real America's Voice," Bannon questioned why Yair was vacationing in Miami while the US-Israeli attacks on Iran were under way.

"Netanyahu's kid down in Miami, turf him out tomorrow," he said, calling on the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to act.

"Where's DHS when you need them? Get him back there. Put a uniform on him. Let's have him in the first wave," Bannon added.

Bannon also extended his criticism to princes from Gulf Arab states allied with Washington, arguing that they, too, should be expelled from cities like London and sent to fight in the Gulf as the US has indicated it might launch ground operations.

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Neither Yair nor his brother Avner have completed Israel's mandatory military service, despite both being of age.

Bannon served as a senior adviser during Trump's first term and remains a prominent voice in the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

The US and Israel have conducted air strikes on Iran since February 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage while disrupting global markets and aviation.

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SOURCE:AA
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