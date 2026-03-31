Steve Bannon, a former adviser to US President Donald Trump, has called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair Netanyahu, to be expelled from the United States and sent to fight on the front lines as the two countries' joint strikes on Iran continue.

Speaking on right-wing streaming service "Real America's Voice," Bannon questioned why Yair was vacationing in Miami while the US-Israeli attacks on Iran were under way.

"Netanyahu's kid down in Miami, turf him out tomorrow," he said, calling on the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to act.

"Where's DHS when you need them? Get him back there. Put a uniform on him. Let's have him in the first wave," Bannon added.

Bannon also extended his criticism to princes from Gulf Arab states allied with Washington, arguing that they, too, should be expelled from cities like London and sent to fight in the Gulf as the US has indicated it might launch ground operations.