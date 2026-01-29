US President Donald Trump “may be able to ignite a war, but he does not control how it ends,” Iran’s parliament speaker said while stressing that Tehran remains open to negotiations “only if they are real, not imposed by force.”

“We are ready for negotiations,” Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in an interview with CNN late on Wednesday, but added: “We do not believe this is the kind of dialogue the American president is seeking.”

He accused Washington of undermining diplomacy by force, saying the US “bombed the negotiating table two days before the sixth round of talks with Iran.”

He said Iran would not enter talks without tangible benefits, stating, “As long as the economic interests of the Iranian people are not guaranteed, there will be no negotiations,” and went on, “We do not consider dictation to be negotiation.”

‘Come to the table’

Ghalibaf also warned that talks conducted under military pressure would only worsen tensions, saying: “Negotiations in the shadow of war fuel tensions.”