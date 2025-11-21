The Israeli army killed a displaced Palestinian man west of the “yellow line” in an area of Khan Younis that it does not occupy, as its forces simultaneously carried out large-scale demolitions and opened fire east of the line in Gaza on Friday.

According to a Nasser Hospital statement, the killing happened in an area where Palestinians are allowed to be under the ceasefire.

The “yellow line” refers to the zone to which Israeli forces have withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10. It is a non-physical partition that runs through Gaza, dividing the Palestinian territory in half, south of Gaza City and north of Khan Younis.

Overnight, the Israeli army also carried out a massive demolition operation in the areas it occupies east of Gaza, accompanied by heavy tank fire inside the same line south of Khan Younis, witnesses told Anadolu.