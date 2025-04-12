British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has said he was deeply concerned after a UK lawmaker was denied entry to Hong Kong and said he would be urgently raising the issue with the Chinese authorities.

Hobhouse is a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China.

"IPAC unites lawmakers worldwide, promoting democracy and addressing threats to the rules-based and human rights systems posed by the rise of China," the group says on its website.

The Sunday Times newspaper said Hobhouse, 65, flew to Hong Kong on Thursday on a personal trip to visit her newborn grandson.

It said she had her passport confiscated, was asked about her job and the purpose of her visit, had her luggage searched and was then taken to the boarding gate.

"Authorities gave me no explanation for this cruel and upsetting blow. I hope the foreign secretary will recognise that this is an insult to all parliamentarians and seek answers."