EU Responds Firmly to US Tariffs on Steel and Aluminium

Brussels, Belgium – In a significant escalation of transatlantic tensions, European Union (EU) chief Ursula von der Leyen condemned US President Donald Trump's recent decision to impose a hefty 25 percent tariff on steel and aluminium imports, set to take effect on March 12. The EU has vowed to retaliate against what it deems unjustified tariffs, signaling a potential trade conflict that could have far-reaching implications for both economies.

EU's Commitment to Protect Economic Interests

In a statement released shortly after the announcement of the tariffs, von der Leyen emphasized the EU's commitment to safeguarding its economic interests. "The EU will act to safeguard its economic interests. We will protect our workers, businesses, and consumers," she asserted, highlighting the bloc's determination to respond decisively to the US's unilateral trade measures.

Von der Leyen further criticized the tariffs, describing them as "taxes" that would ultimately harm businesses and consumers alike. "Tariffs are taxes, bad for business, worse for consumers," she stated, underscoring the negative impact such measures could have on the broader economy. The EU chief's remarks reflect a growing concern among European leaders about the potential fallout from the US's protectionist policies.

Firm and Proportionate Countermeasures on the Horizon

The EU's response is not merely rhetorical; von der Leyen warned that the imposition of tariffs would not go unanswered. "Unjustified tariffs on the EU will not go unanswered; they will trigger firm and proportionate countermeasures," she declared. This statement sets the stage for a potential tit-for-tat exchange that could escalate tensions between the two economic powerhouses.

The EU's commitment to retaliate is rooted in a desire to maintain a level playing field in international trade. European leaders are keenly aware that trade wars can have devastating consequences, not just for the countries involved but for the global economy as a whole. As von der Leyen and other EU officials prepare to respond, the focus will be on crafting measures that effectively counter the US tariffs while minimizing harm to European businesses and consumers.

Germany's Chancellor Weighs In