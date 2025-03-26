Türkiye has formally requested an explanation from Greece regarding "impertinent" slogans shouted by some military personnel during a parade in Athens, commemorating Greece’s National Day​​​​​.

Eyewitnesses reported that several cadets chanted slogans such as “Cyprus is Greek,” along with other offensive remarks aimed at Türkiye, during the parade, which is traditionally a celebration of Greek independence and national pride.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources familiar with the matter, the incident on Tuesday was deemed an unacceptable attempt to undermine Turkish-Greek relations.

According to local media reports, the Greek Defence Ministry responded promptly, with the Naval Forces Command launching a disciplinary investigation into the incident in which some members of the Greek Armed Forces insulted Türkiye and Turkish Cypriots, according to widely circulated footage.