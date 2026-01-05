Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US counterpart Donald Trump have held a phone call to discuss bilateral ties and regional and global issues, Turkish officials said.
According to a statement from the Turkish Communications Directorate, the two leaders exchanged views on relations between Türkiye and the United States, cooperation in the defence industry, and regional and global developments, particularly Venezuela and Gaza.
Earlier, Erdogan said he had conveyed Ankara’s concerns during the call, with a focus on Venezuela.
"During the phone call with President Trump of the United States, we conveyed Türkiye’s sensitivities to him. We underlined that Venezuela must not be dragged into instability," Erdogan said following a Cabinet meeting.
He added that Türkiye would continue to support the Venezuelan people.
"Türkiye and the Turkish nation will continue to stand by the friendly people of Venezuela in their pursuit of prosperity, peace, and development," Erdogan said.
There was no immediate readout from the White House on the details of the call.