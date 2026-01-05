Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US counterpart Donald Trump have held a phone call to discuss bilateral ties and regional and global issues, Turkish officials said.

According to a statement from the Turkish Communications Directorate, the two leaders exchanged views on relations between Türkiye and the United States, cooperation in the defence industry, and regional and global developments, particularly Venezuela and Gaza.

Earlier, Erdogan said he had conveyed Ankara’s concerns during the call, with a focus on Venezuela.

"During the phone call with President Trump of the United States, we conveyed Türkiye’s sensitivities to him. We underlined that Venezuela must not be dragged into instability," Erdogan said following a Cabinet meeting.