In a sign of Türkiye’s growing footprint on naval technology, the Italian navy has announced plans to operate Bayraktar TB3, a state-of-the-art unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) developed by the Turkish company Baykar.

In a recent parliamentary hearing, Italian Navy Chief Admiral Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto said the Turkish UCAVs will be integrated into the country’s flagship aircraft carrier, ITS Cavour, through a cooperation agreement between Türkiye’s Baykar and Italy’s Leonardo defence contractor.

Designed specifically for short-deck operations such as those on Türkiye’s TCG Anadolu, the TB3 will support both surveillance and armed missions alongside fifth-generation stealth fighters like F-35Bs.

Experts say this development is more than just a routine military procurement story.

It demonstrates that the UAV carrier concept – first operationalised on Türkiye’s TCG Anadolu amphibious assault ship – is now being adopted by Western navies seeking affordable, flexible naval air power.

Pioneered by Türkiye, the UAV carrier concept is attracting growing interest from Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Japan and beyond, they say.

Mesut Hakki Casin, a defence expert and professor of international law and security, tells TRT World the TCG Anadolu is a versatile platform built for reconnaissance, intelligence, communication, force projection and rapid firepower.

“The Anadolu has been reconfigured to operate tactically and strategically with helicopters and UCAVs as (their) primary air platforms,” Casin says.

Modelled partly on the British HMS Invincible and drawing lessons from Spanish and Italian Mediterranean vessels, the ship achieved roughly 70 percent domestic production, with most radars, air-defence and electro-optical systems of Turkish origin, he says.

Sami Ozturk, a retired Turkish air defence officer, tells TRT World that the TCG Anadolu is far more than a simple drone carrier.

“The TCG Anadolu is also an amphibious assault ship. Consequently, it offers operationally flexible and cost-effective solutions,” he says.

Compared with conventional supercarriers, it functions as a “tactical and operational force multiplier”: smaller, cost-effective to build and maintain, and capable of being produced in greater numbers.

The integration of the Bayraktar TB3 on the TCG Anadolu exemplifies this cost-effective advantage. Casin highlights the drone’s Turkish engineering heritage.

“The Bayraktar TB3, used on the TCG Anadolu, is an excellent example of the software and manufacturing capabilities of Turkish engineers,” he says.

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Equipped with domestic munitions, the TB3 can strike both naval and land targets. Its unit cost is approximately $5 million, far below comparable systems like Israel’s IAI Heron, which sells for around $18 million, he says.

At the same time, the TB3 can remain airborne for up to 32 hours , thanks to its advanced aerodynamic structure and powerful engine.

In contrast, the US combat aircraft, the F/A-18 Hornet, incurs roughly $15,000 per flight hour and typically stays airborne for only two hours, he says.

For a 32-hour mission, the F/A-18 would consume about $500,000 in fuel. The TB3 achieves the same with roughly $5,000 in fuel, Casin notes.

“This makes the TB3 one of the most cost-effective and advanced armed unmanned aerial vehicles in the world,” he says.

Ozturk agrees with Casin on the budget appeal of Turkish technology.