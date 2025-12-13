EUROPE
Two killed in Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Saratov, regional governor says
Governor Roman Busargin says that the attack resulted in significant damage to an apartment building, a kindergarten, and a hospital in the area.
December 13, 2025

Two people were killed overnight in a Ukrainian drone strike on the Russian city of Saratov, Busargin said on Saturday.

In a statement on Telegram, Busargin said that the two people had been killed, along with an unspecified number of injured, in an attack on a residential building in the city.

Saratov, which is located on the Volga River around 625 km (388 miles) from the Ukrainian border, has come under repeated attack in recent years by drones targeting its local oil refinery and a major nearby airbase.

Separately, Russia's Defence Ministry said it downed 41 drones overnight, 28 of which were over the Saratov region.

