Legal and security experts in Israel have voiced opposition to a proposed bill that would impose the death penalty on Palestinian prisoners convicted of attacks, warning it could carry “grave international implications.”

The draft legislation, which passed its first reading in the Knesset in November 2025 after being introduced by the far-right Otzma Yehudit party led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, mandates capital punishment for Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks on Israelis. However, it allows Israeli citizens convicted of the same offence to face life imprisonment instead.

Under the bill, anyone who “intentionally or unintentionally” causes the death of an Israeli citizen would be subject to the death penalty.

The bill must still pass second and third readings before becoming law. The Knesset has not yet set a date for the final votes.

One of the bill's clauses, Haaretz newspaper said, states that the defence minister “may allow a military commander to determine that a West Bank resident who intentionally caused the death of a person under circumstances deemed to be terrorism can be punished only by death. The law states that this determination does not apply to an Israeli citizen or resident.”

The bill has support in the Knesset from several parties, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party.

The Knesset’s National Security Committee is holding deliberations with specialists before bringing the bill to second and third readings.

Haaretz said that during deliberations in the Knesset’s National Security Committee, legal and security officials warned that parts of the bill are “unlawful” and would ‘have serious international implications.’”

“The wording would be the last before the committee began hearing the reservations to the law before it is sent for second and third votes in the full Knesset,” committee chairman and far-right lawmaker Tzvika Foghel said.