Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Türkiye is taking all necessary measures to safeguard its borders and airspace amid rising regional tensions, stressing that Ankara’s deterrence and defence capacity remain at their highest level.

“We are leaving nothing to chance when it comes to the security of our borders and airspace in these difficult times our region is going through,” Erdogan said on Wednesday.

The Turkish leader said Ankara was working closely with its NATO allies and stood ready to respond immediately to any threat.

“Türkiye is taking all necessary measures in close consultation with our NATO allies and responds immediately when required,” he said.

Erdogan’s remarks came after a ballistic munition fired from Iran and directed towards Turkish airspace was intercepted and neutralised by NATO air and missile defence units in the Eastern Mediterranean, according to the Turkish defence ministry.

Ankara later summoned Iran’s ambassador and conveyed its “strong protest” over the incident, while Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan raised the issue in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.