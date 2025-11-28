The UN human rights office has said it is "appalled at the brazen killing" by Israeli border police of two Palestinian men in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, in "an apparent summary execution."

"Killings of Palestinians by Israeli security forces and settlers in the occupied West Bank have been surging, without accountability, even in the rare cases when investigations are announced," Jeremy Laurence told reporters in Geneva on Friday.

​​Following yesterday’s incident, which was caught on film by a TV channel, an internal review was announced, he noted and added: "But statements by a senior Israeli government official sought to absolve Israeli security forces of responsibility, raising serious concerns about the credibility of any future review or investigation conducted by any entity that is not fully independent from the government."

He said the UN human rights office has verified, since October 7, 2023 and up until November 27, Israeli forces and illegal settlers killed 1,030 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. Among these victims were 223 children.

"Impunity for Israel security forces' unlawful use of force, and ever-growing Israeli settler violence, must end," he stressed.

The spokesperson noted that UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk urges independent, prompt and effective investigations into the killings of Palestinians, and that those responsible for violations be held fully to account.

Laurance also said Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's remarks should be "deplored" because "that is a response in any situation with such brutal use of force, is nothing short of abhorrent."

"There are mechanisms, there's rule of law, there's due process, ways in which you handle cases. The solution is not to pull a gun and shoot," he said. "Simple as that."

A large-scale Israeli assault