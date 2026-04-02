April 2, 2026
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended his greetings to the nation’s Jewish citizens for the Passover holiday.
“On the occasion of Passover, I congratulate our Jewish citizens and extend wishes that the holiday brings peace, stability, prosperity, and well-being to our region and all humanity,” President Erdogan said in a message on Thursday.
The Turkish leader greeted the Jewish citizens with respect and wished them well-being.
RECOMMENDED
The Passover, or Pesach, commemorates the ancient Israelites' exodus from Egypt under Moses and is considered one of the holiest times on the Jewish calendar.
This year, Passover begins before sundown on April 1, and ends after nightfall on April 9.
SOURCE:AA