Lula says US-Brazil trade deal ‘guaranteed’ after meeting Trump at ASEAN Summit
Lula says his talks with Trump were “frank and constructive,” signaling a thaw in relations as both leaders push to resolve tariff disputes and revive economic cooperation.
Lula and Trump have discussed trade barriers and sanctions that have strained relations in recent years. / Reuters
October 27, 2025

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Monday that a trade agreement between Brazil and the United States is “guaranteed,” following his meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

“Although he didn’t make any promise, he guaranteed to me that we will reach an agreement, a deal — and I think it’s going to be faster than many people are thinking,” Lula told reporters after the meeting.

The two leaders discussed trade barriers and sanctions that have strained relations in recent years. “We agreed that our teams will meet immediately to advance in the search for solutions to the tariffs and sanctions against Brazilian authorities,” Lula said in a post on X.

RelatedTRT World - Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials

Brazil’s strategic role in South America

Tensions between the two countries had escalated over 50 percent US tariffs on Brazilian exports and sanctions imposed on officials linked to former president Jair Bolsonaro, a Trump ally who was sentenced to 27 years in prison for plotting a coup.

During the meeting, Lula also raised regional concerns, urging Trump to consider Brazil’s strategic role in South America.

“I told him that it would be extremely important to take into account Brazil’s position as the largest and most important economy in South America — we can help in the relationship with Venezuela,” Lula said.

“Pretty good deals”

Trump, for his part, struck an optimistic tone. “I think we should be able to make some pretty good deals for both countries,” he said after the talks.

Lula also announced that Brazil would support Malaysia’s bid to become a full member of BRICS, the emerging economies bloc that currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and five new members admitted earlier this year.

The Kuala Lumpur meeting marked a thaw in relations after years of trade friction and political tension between Washington and Brasília.

