ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Israel-Iran tensions jolt global markets as oil and gold prices surge
Following the attack, oil prices surged on supply concerns, with Brent crude spiking to $76.3 a barrel — its highest level since February.
Israel-Iran tensions jolt global markets as oil and gold prices surge
Investors focused on geopolitical risks after Israel's latest attack on Iran. / Photo: AP / AP
June 13, 2025

The latest escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East caused by Israel’s air strikes on Iran overshadowed the optimism in the global markets provided by US-China trade talks, while concerns of further escalation raised risk sentiment.

While a new US deal with China, its most important trade partner, and growing expectations of a compromise with other countries supported equity markets, investors focused on geopolitical risks after Israel's latest attack on Iran.

Following the attack, sharp movements were seen in Brent oil. With supply concerns, the price of Brent oil rose to $76.3 a barrel, its highest level since February. The barrel price of Brent oil is currently trading at $73.44, up 5.4% as of 0620GMT.

After the ounce price of gold rose to $3,445 on Friday, it stabilised at around $3,425, up 1.1%.

Index futures contracts in Europe started the new day negatively amid rising war concerns. The FTSE 100 futures index in the UK lost 0.3%, the CAC 40 futures index in France and the DAX 40 futures in Germany lost around 1.6%, and the FTSE MIB 30 futures in Italy lost 0.7%.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 index in Japan fell 1.2%, the Kospi index in South Korea 1.3%, the Shanghai Composite index in China 0.7% and the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong 0.8%.

The Israeli strikes began around 3 am local time (2330GMT) and targeted both military and nuclear facilities, as well as residential areas, according to Iranian media reports.

RECOMMENDED

The Israeli army said a total of 200 Israeli planes struck Iran in its early Friday attack.

Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, an army spokesman, said that 200 Israeli planes had dropped 330 munitions during the strikes.

In response, Iran launched over 100 drones towards Israel in recent hours, and interception efforts are ongoing, he added.

He also confirmed the assassination of several senior Iranian officials in the strikes, including Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps chief Hossein Salami, and Gholam Ali Rashid, a senior commander in the guard.

Both countries have been preparing for potential military confrontation, with Iran reportedly developing counterstrike plans involving ballistic missiles targeting Israeli territory.

RelatedTRT Global - Middle East on the edge: Trump pulls out US personnel on Israel-Iran tensions

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption