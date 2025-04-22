CULTURE
2 min read
Philippine President Marcos signs Islamic Burial Act
Law penalises anyone who refuses to release Muslim's body due to unpaid hospital or funeral fees or any other reason.
00:00
Philippine President Marcos signs Islamic Burial Act
Maintenance workers start cleaning the tombs of Muslims buried at the Manila Islamic Cemetery. Image: Rappler / Others
April 22, 2025

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law a measure that requires the proper and immediate burial of Filipino Muslims in line with Islamic traditions, local media reported Tuesday.

The Philippine Islamic Burial Act was signed on April 11 and posted on the Official Gazette’s website Monday, according to the Inquirer.Net Under the new law, burials must be done as soon as possible, even without a death certificate.

However, the law requires that the person who performed the burial rites, or the deceased’s next of kin, must report the death within 14 days to the local health officer, who will verify the cause of death and issue a death certificate.

“For burial purposes, in accordance with Islamic rites, Muslim cadavers shall be released within 24 hours by the hospital, medical clinic, funeral parlor, morgue, custodial and prison facilities, or other similar facilities, or persons who are in actual care or custody of the cadaver,” the law says.

RECOMMENDED

The law also penalises anyone who refuses to release a Muslim body due to unpaid hospital or funeral fees or other unjustified reasons with one to six months in jail, a fine of 50,000 to 100,000 Philippine pesos ($882 to $1,764), or both.

Explore
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Noam Chomsky sympathised with Epstein over press treatment, urging him to avoid media 'vultures'
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
No breakthrough in meeting between top US banks and cryptocurrency firms over crypto legislation