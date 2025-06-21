BIZTECH
1 min read
Trump calls Fed chief Powell 'dumb' and hints at firing him soon
US President Trump said lower interest rates could save the US up to $1 trillion yearly as the Fed kept rates steady.
Trump calls Fed chief Powell 'dumb' and hints at firing him soon
Trump has repeatedly demanded the Fed cut interest rates. / Anadolu Agency
June 21, 2025

President Donald Trump again aimed at Fed Chair Jerome Powell, accusing him of harming the US economy by refusing to lower interest rates.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump stated that cutting interest rates to between 1 percent and 2 percent could save the US up to $1 trillion per year, as of Friday.

Calling Powell "a dumb guy, and an obvious Trump Hater," he said his predecessor, Joe Biden, should not have reappointed him.

"I don’t know why the Board doesn’t override this Total and Complete Moron! Maybe, just maybe, I’ll have to change my mind about firing him? But regardless, his Term ends shortly!" he added.

The Fed held its benchmark federal funds rate unchanged Wednesday between the 4.25 percent - 4.50 percent target range, in line with market estimates.

RECOMMENDED

Trump has repeatedly demanded that the Fed cut interest rates, citing moves by the European central banks and warned that delays could stall the US economy.

The president labelled Powell "stupid," and said he is considering appointing himself as Fed chair, as he expressed dissatisfaction with Powell’s handling of the job.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump downplays impact of short-term recession in US

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Seven Syrian soldiers dead after YPG drone strike on Hasakah arms depot
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
Türkiye's Fidan to attend signing ceremony of Gaza 'Board of Peace' Charter in Switzerland
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem