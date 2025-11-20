Bangladesh’s Supreme Court has restored the system of nonpartisan caretaker governments for transfers of power, a key longstanding demand of political parties in the politically unstable South Asian country.

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman told reporters on Thursday: "Today's verdict reinstates the previous caretaker government system. This will take effect within 15 days of the dissolution of the next parliament."

Though the next parliamentary election will be held under the current interim government of Muhammad Yunus, later, the next national election will be held under the caretaker government system, according to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

A caretaker government is a strictly nonpartisan administration appointed to oversee elections, while Bangladesh’s current interim setup is a temporary authority formed after political turmoil that may still include figures linked to existing institutions or political groups.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed delivered the verdict overturning the court’s own 2011 ruling from the era of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted last year.

The new verdict was given unanimously after hearing appeals and review petitions filed by political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, as well as by independent individuals and organizations.

BNP Senior Advocate Zainul Abedin, who represented the party before the court, hailed the new ruling, saying: "The entire nation is happy today with the new decision as their voting rights were fulfilled.”

Basic structure of democracy