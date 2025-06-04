WORLD
EU pledges $200M to support Syria after lifting sanctions
This will help bolster public institutions, improve access to basic services and revitalise local economies, the bloc says.
FILE PHOTO: EU hosts conference to gather support for Syria, in Brussels, earlier this year. / Reuters
June 4, 2025

The European Union (EU) has announced a $200 million package to support Syria’s social and economic recovery, following the lifting of sanctions.

Wednesday’s funding pledge is to bolster public institutions, improve access to basic services and revitalise local economies through community-led projects in energy, education, health, agriculture, and livelihoods, according to a statement.

The support will further promote transitional justice, accountability and human rights, including efforts to address the issue of missing persons.

European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica said Syria is at a “pivotal moment” with a real chance to shift from conflict to peace and stability. “We remain firmly committed to supporting Syrians in this crucial phase,” she said.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s president for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party’s regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmad al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in January.

EU lifted economic sanctions on Syria earlier this year, citing positive steps by transitional authorities toward inclusivity and respect for international law and human rights.

