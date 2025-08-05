Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has pledged to challenge new US tariffs through international channels, saying his government would not back down from defending the country’s economic interests.

"In 2025, we will resort to all possible measures, starting with the WTO, to defend our interests," Lula said during an event in Brasilia on Tuesday.

"The government was already taking action to strengthen foreign trade and generate new opportunities for domestic companies before the change of administration in the United States."

His remarks came days before a new 50 percent tariff imposed by the Trump administration is set to take effect on Brazilian exports to the US beginning Friday.

Related TRT Global - Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial

COP30 invitation