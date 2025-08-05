Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has pledged to challenge new US tariffs through international channels, saying his government would not back down from defending the country’s economic interests.
"In 2025, we will resort to all possible measures, starting with the WTO, to defend our interests," Lula said during an event in Brasilia on Tuesday.
"The government was already taking action to strengthen foreign trade and generate new opportunities for domestic companies before the change of administration in the United States."
His remarks came days before a new 50 percent tariff imposed by the Trump administration is set to take effect on Brazilian exports to the US beginning Friday.
COP30 invitation
Despite the growing tensions, Lula said he still intends to extend a diplomatic invitation to US President Donald Trump.
"You can be sure, I will call Trump to invite him to COP30 and find out his opinion on the climate issue. I will be kind enough to call him," Lula said, referring to the UN climate change summit scheduled for November in Belem, Para.
"If he doesn’t attend, it’s because he doesn’t want to — but it won’t be for lack of education, friendliness, or democracy," he added.
Lula emphasised that Brazil remains open to negotiating the tariff issue with Washington, but only "on equal terms" and with "mutual respect," reaffirming his commitment to national sovereignty and fair trade.
The tariffs and diplomatic strain follow Washington’s decision to impose sanctions on Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes over his role in investigations related to an attempted coup allegedly linked to former President Jair Bolsonaro.