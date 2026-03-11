Spain has formally dismissed its ambassador to Israel, Ana Salomon, several months after she was recalled to Madrid during a diplomatic dispute with the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The decision was published on Wednesday in Spain’s official state bulletin after being approved by the Council of Ministers at the proposal of Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

Salomon had served as Spain’s envoy to Israel since July 2021 but was called back for consultations in September as tensions between the two governments escalated.

Diplomatic clash over Gaza

The dispute intensified after Madrid condemned what it described as “slanderous accusations” by Israel and criticised actions taken against Spanish ministers following comments by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez about stopping what he called genocide in Gaza.

Israeli authorities also took issue with statements by Spain’s Labor Minister Yolanda Diaz and Youth Minister Sira Rego during the diplomatic row.