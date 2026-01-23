January 23, 2026
At least four people were missing Friday after a merchant vessel collided with a fishing boat off Pakistan’s port city of Karachi, police said.
Seven other fishermen aboard the boat were rescued, according to Syed Asad Raza, a city police chief.
The collision occurred off Manora Beach near the Karachi Port Trust when a foreign merchant vessel struck the fishing boat, causing it to capsize and forcing all 11 fishermen on board to jump into the sea, police said.
Seven fishermen were later rescued by another boat in the area, while search and rescue operations continued for the four missing individuals.
Authorities said an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collision.
SOURCE:AA