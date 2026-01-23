At least four people were missing Friday after a merchant vessel collided with a fishing boat off Pakistan’s port city of Karachi, police said.

Seven other fishermen aboard the boat were rescued, according to Syed Asad Raza, a city police chief.

The collision occurred off Manora Beach near the Karachi Port Trust when a foreign merchant vessel struck the fishing boat, causing it to capsize and forcing all 11 fishermen on board to jump into the sea, police said.