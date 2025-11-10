MIDDLE EAST
Egypt kicks off parliamentary elections
Nearly 63M voters to choose 568 parliamentary seats in two-phase election.
The elections came a few months after those for the Senate, which serves as the upper chamber of parliament. / AFP
November 10, 2025

Egypt has launched the first phase of its parliamentary elections to choose members of the House of Representatives, according to local media.

The state-run Al-Qahera News channel said on Monday that nearly 63 million eligible voters are going to cast ballots to choose 568 members of the House of Representatives in two phases.

Phase one of the elections is being held over two days in the provinces of Alexandria, Assiut, Aswan, Beheira, Beni Suef, Fayoum, Giza, Luxor, Matrouh, Minya, New Valley, Qena, Red Sea, and Sohag, across 5,606 subcommittees in 70 electoral districts.

A total of 1,287 candidates are competing in the elections, including 1,143 independents running under the individual system and 142 contesting through the party list system.

Egypt’s 596-seat House of Representatives includes 568 elected members, 284 chosen through the closed-list system and 284 through the individual system, in addition to 28 members directly appointed by a presidential decree.

The results of the first phase will be announced on November 18.

Comprehensive security plan

The Interior Ministry affirmed that a comprehensive security plan was applied to protect the polling stations.

Expat voting took place on November 7-8 in Egyptian embassies and consulates across 117 countries, according to the government media centre.

Phase two will take place on November 21-22 for expats and on November 24-25 for citizens across the remaining 13 provinces. The results of the second phase will be announced on December 2.

The elections came a few months after those for the Senate, which serves as the upper chamber of parliament.

The House of Representatives is considered one of the key pillars of Egypt’s political system, exercising legislative and oversight powers in accordance with the constitution.

The current House, elected in late 2020, will complete its five-year term in January 2026.

SOURCE:AA
