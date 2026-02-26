Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called on Ukraine to respect Hungary’s energy interests and urged the reopening of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which has been partially blocked following a recent attack.

Orban said in an open letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: “I urge you to immediately reopen the Friendship oil pipeline and refrain from any further attacks on Hungary’s energy security. More respect for Hungary!”

The Druzhba pipeline, also called the Friendship Pipeline, is one of the longest and largest oil pipeline networks in the world. Operating since 1964, it transports Russian crude oil to several Central and Eastern European countries, including Hungary and Slovakia.

Orban accused Kiev of trying to draw Hungary into the Ukraine-Russia conflict while receiving support from the European Union over the past four years.

“In recent days, you have blocked the Friendship oil pipeline, which is critical to Hungary’s energy supply. Your actions are against Hungary’s interests and endanger the secure and affordable energy supply of Hungarian families. I therefore call on you to change your anti-Hungarian policy!” Orban wrote in his letter.

Ukraine said the disruption of oil shipments through the pipeline was caused by a January 27 attack by Russia, which damaged the pipeline.

Kiev blames Russian attacks

Ukraine has not publicly disclosed details of the damage, nor a date for when it expects to resume deliveries via Druzhba. Kiev says repairs are ongoing, but shelling by Russia poses security risks to these efforts.