Russia has carried out "massive" drone attacks on Ukraine's capital, Kiev, and the port city of Odesa, killing one person and hitting a maternity hospital, Ukrainian officials said, calling for further sanctions.

Moscow has kept up its attacks on Ukraine, which has hit back with strikes deep inside Russian territory.

Istanbul peace talks held over the weekend yielded a prisoner swap agreement, a major step in the negotiations, but a deal to end the conflict has not been agreed to yet.

In central Kiev, at least 12 explosions, anti-aircraft fire and the buzzing of drones were heard.

Several people were reported wounded in the attacks, which hit at least seven districts, with buildings and cars on fire.

Prisoner swap

Earlier on Monday, Ukraine and Russia carried out the first phase of a prisoner swap for those under 25, although it wasn’t specified how many soldiers were involved.