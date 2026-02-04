Tetsuya Yamagami, the man who assassinated former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has filed an appeal against the life sentence handed down against him by a court, local media reported on Wednesday.

Yamagami, 45, submitted the appeal to the Osaka High Court, according to Kyodo News Agency.

He admitted to shooting Abe with a homemade gun during a campaign speech in Nara in July 2022 and was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Nara District Court last month.

He was found guilty of murder as well as the illegal possession and discharge of a firearm.