A drone strike by a notorious paramilitary group killed two children and injured 12 others on Wednesday in the southern Kordofan city of El Rahad, a medical source said.

"I saw a dozen students injured," Ahmed Moussa, an eyewitness to Wednesday’s attack, said, adding that the drone had struck a traditional religious school.

The Kordofan region is currently the fiercest battlefield in the war raging between the RSF and the Sudanese army since April 2023.

El Rahad lies on a key axis linking El Obeid, the North Kordofan state capital, to the White Nile river — the army's main line to the capital Khartoum.

The city was retaken by the army last February, as part of a rapid offensive that saw it push west to break a long-running siege on El Obeid.

The RSF has been trying to re-encircle El Obeid since, including by launching successive drone strikes on the eastern highway, which connects the vast western region of Darfur with the rest of the country.