After two years of a genocidal war that left tens of thousands dead in Gaza, an independent tribunal will deliver its judgment on Israel’s war crimes in the devastated Palestinian enclave.

The ‘Gaza Tribunal’, a civil society initiative investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during Israel’s assaults on Palestinians, will hold its concluding session in Istanbul from October 23 to 26.

Chaired by Richard Falk, a former UN Special Rapporteur on Palestinian human rights, the tribunal will convene at Istanbul University.

Over four days, a panel of international jurists, human rights advocates, academics, and journalists will hear testimonies from survivors, medical professionals, and eyewitnesses, while legal experts assess evidence gathered from the conflict.

The Gaza Tribunal’s verdict will be symbolic in nature.

Among those attending is a participant of the Global Sumud Flotilla .

“I will be participating in the Gaza Tribunal, which is a court of conscience and public opinion that will put Israel on trial for the crime of genocide in Gaza,” the activist tells TRT World.

“The Gaza Tribunal follows in the tradition of earlier people's tribunals such as those for Vietnam and Iraq. It represents the moral voice of humanity in the face of silence and inaction.”

Describing the devastation in Gaza as “one of the most brutal genocides of modern times”, the participant adds that “the Gaza Tribunal is a way of saying we will not normalise genocide”.

A court of conscience amid global inaction

Members of the Gaza Tribunal’s steering committee include former UN rapporteurs Michael Lynk and Hilal Elver, alongside legal and rights experts Penny Green, Raji Sourani, Craig Mokhiber, and Wesam Ahmed.

Jury members include French journalist Kenize Mourad, Palestinian academic Ghada Karmi, and international law professor Christine Chinkin.

The panel is expected to issue its final judgment on October 26, summarising findings on Israel’s actions during the Gaza attacks and identifying those deemed responsible.

Parallel public events and exhibitions throughout the week will feature testimonies, legal analyses, and historical documentation of the conflict.

Framed as a “court of conscience,” the Gaza Tribunal seeks to revive the moral authority of civil society in the face of governmental paralysis.