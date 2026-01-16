Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa issued a decree on Friday making Kurdish a "national language" and granting the community national rights.

The decree also made Nowruz an official holiday and restored citizenship to Kurds who had been stripped of it under a controversial 1962 census.

Syrian state news agency SANA published the official text on its website, saying the decree affirms that Syrian Kurdish citizens are “an integral and authentic part of the Syrian people” and that their cultural and linguistic identity is “an inseparable component of Syria’s unified and diverse national identity.”

Decree text

Article 1: Syrian Kurdish citizens are considered an essential and authentic part of the Syrian people, and their cultural and linguistic identity is an inseparable part of Syria’s unified and diverse national identity.

Article 2: The state is committed to protecting cultural and linguistic diversity and guarantees Kurdish citizens the right to preserve their heritage, arts, and to develop their mother tongue within the framework of national sovereignty.