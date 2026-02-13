Israeli authorities have planned to restrict Muslims' access to Al-Aqsa Mosque for prayers during the upcoming Islamic holy month of Ramadan, a well-known Muslim scholar and former grand mufti of occuopied East Jerusalem said in an interview with Anadolu.

Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, former grand mufti of East Jerusalem and head of the Supreme Islamic Council in Jerusalem, expressed regret for the Israeli administration's plan to restrict access to the third-holiest mosque for Muslims during Ramadan, which begins midweek.

Israel's ill intentions were clear when Maj. Gen. Avshalom Peled was appointed as a new police commander in occupied East Jerusalem in the first week of January, a move seen as an attempt to advance plans by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz wrote, "It seems Ben-Gvir is doing everything he can to fan the flames."

“Muslims welcome Ramadan with optimism, following the tradition of the Prophet Muhammad, who used to welcome the month at the end of Shaaban,” Sheikh Sabri told Anadolu.

“But regarding Jerusalem, we regret the harsh measures the occupying authorities will impose on Muslims coming to Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

He said: “Israeli authorities have already barred dozens of young men from entering the mosque and announced that they will not ease restrictions during Ramadan for worshippers arriving from the occupied West Bank.”

“This means there will be tighter restrictions,” Sabri said.

“The number of worshippers at Al-Aqsa will be lower than in previous years. This contradicts freedom of worship and disrupts Muslims’ observance of the fasting month.”

Related TRT World - Israeli settlers staged 27 incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque last month: Palestinian authorities

Heavy restrictions

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from the occupied West Bank usually travel to occupied East Jerusalem during Ramadan to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

However, since Israel began its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, Netanyahu’s government has tightened restrictions at military checkpoints, limiting occupied West Bank residents’ access to East Jerusalem.

Over the past two years, only small numbers have received Israeli army-issued permits, which Palestinians say are difficult to obtain.