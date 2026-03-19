The Pentagon has requested more than $200 billion from the White House to fund the war in Iran, according to a senior administration official.

In an enormous new ask reported by The Washington Post, the move is likely to face significant resistance in Congress.

The proposed funding would far exceed the costs of the current air offensive and is aimed at increasing production of critical weapons used in the war.

The Defense Department has sought large funding packages to replenish precision munitions that have been rapidly depleted as US and Israeli forces have struck thousands of targets over the past three weeks.

It remains unclear how much the White House will ultimately ask Congress to approve, with some officials doubting the Pentagon's request has a realistic chance of passing.

The department has put forward several proposals in recent weeks as part of ongoing internal discussions, officials said.

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A political battle

The request is expected to trigger a major political battle in Congress, where public support for the war remains limited, and Democrats have voiced strong criticism.