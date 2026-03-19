The Pentagon has requested more than $200 billion from the White House to fund the war in Iran, according to a senior administration official.
In an enormous new ask reported by The Washington Post, the move is likely to face significant resistance in Congress.
The proposed funding would far exceed the costs of the current air offensive and is aimed at increasing production of critical weapons used in the war.
The Defense Department has sought large funding packages to replenish precision munitions that have been rapidly depleted as US and Israeli forces have struck thousands of targets over the past three weeks.
It remains unclear how much the White House will ultimately ask Congress to approve, with some officials doubting the Pentagon's request has a realistic chance of passing.
The department has put forward several proposals in recent weeks as part of ongoing internal discussions, officials said.
A political battle
The request is expected to trigger a major political battle in Congress, where public support for the war remains limited, and Democrats have voiced strong criticism.
Republicans have indicated support for additional funding but have yet to outline a clear legislative path, particularly given the Senate's 60-vote threshold.
President Donald Trump had campaigned on reducing US involvement in foreign conflicts and criticised previous spending on the war in Ukraine, where Congress approved roughly $188 billion.
The cost of the Iran war has risen quickly, exceeding $11 billion in the first week alone, according to officials.
Soon after the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran began, the administration started preparing a supplemental funding request to ensure the military could maintain readiness while sustaining attacks.
Inside the Pentagon, the effort has been led by Deputy Defense Secretary Steven Feinberg, who has focused on expanding the US defence industrial base and increasing production capacity for key weapons systems.
Officials said the proposals aim to address shortages in munitions and accelerate output, though experts warned that scaling production would take time due to constraints in labour, facilities and materials.
Even before the war, Trump had called for a $1.5 trillion defence budget, a proposal that drew internal opposition from the White House Office of Management and Budget, which considered it too large.
Lawmakers have also pushed for additional funding for intelligence operations to be included in any final package.