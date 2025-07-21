A Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashed into a college campus in the capital Dhaka on Monday, killing at least 19 people, according to the Fire Services.

More than 100 others suffered burn injuries, an official said.

Most of the victims were students and staff at the college, while the pilot — the sole occupant of the jet — was also among those hurt, authorities said.

The interim government has announced a state of mourning on Tuesday in the wake of the deadly crash.

The aircraft hit the building of the Milestone School and College in the Uttara neighbourhood, with footage showing huge smoke and fire erupting from the site.