Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
The talks come as Washington signals support for a newly announced ceasefire and integration agreement aimed at bringing Syria’s northeast back under central government control.
A photo of the meeting was shared by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on US social media company X, without any further details. / AA
January 20, 2026

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday received US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack, who is also the special envoy for Syria.

A photo of the meeting was shared by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on US social media company X, without any further details.

Barrack quoted the same post and said: "Continuing discussions with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan today."

The US had welcomed a new ceasefire and integration agreement between the Syrian government and the YPG on Sunday. "This agreement and ceasefire represent a pivotal inflexion point," Barrack had said on X.

He said Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa has affirmed that Kurds are an integral part of Syria, adding: "The United States looks forward to the seamless integration of our historic partner in the fight against Daesh."

"The challenging work of finalising the details of a comprehensive integration agreement begins now, and the United States stands firmly behind this process at every stage," he said.

Al Sharaa announced Sunday the comprehensive ceasefire and full integration agreement between the Syrian government and YPG, outlining sweeping measures to restore state authority in the country’s northeast.

According to the terms published by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the agreement provides for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire across all fronts and contact lines between government forces and the YPG.

The deal is to take effect in parallel with the withdrawal of all YPG-affiliated military formations to areas east of the Euphrates River as a preparatory step for redeployment.

SOURCE:AA
