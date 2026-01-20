Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday received US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack, who is also the special envoy for Syria.

A photo of the meeting was shared by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on US social media company X, without any further details.

Barrack quoted the same post and said: "Continuing discussions with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan today."

The US had welcomed a new ceasefire and integration agreement between the Syrian government and the YPG on Sunday. "This agreement and ceasefire represent a pivotal inflexion point," Barrack had said on X.

He said Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa has affirmed that Kurds are an integral part of Syria, adding: "The United States looks forward to the seamless integration of our historic partner in the fight against Daesh."