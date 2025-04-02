US President Donald Trump has told members of his cabinet and other close contacts that tech billionaire Elon Musk will soon step back from his cost-cutting government role, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing three people close to Trump.

Trump has tasked the Tesla and SpaceX CEO with leading efforts through his Department of Government Efficiency to cut government funding and dismantle various US agencies as a special government employee.

Politico reported that both Trump and Musk decided in recent days that Musk will soon return to his businesses, but gave no specific date.

Musk and DOGE did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.

The White House, however, has denied the report, calling the claim "garbage".

"This 'scoop' is garbage," wrote spokesperson Karoline Leavitt on X. She added that Musk and Trump had publicly confirmed he would remain a special government employee until "his incredible work at DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) is complete".

Shares of some companies, including government contracting companies, rose following the report. Shares of Musk's Tesla, which were down 2 percent in early trading after a sharper-than-expected fall in first-quarter deliveries, reversed course and were up about 5 percent.

It was not immediately clear if Musk would leave before his 130-day mandate, which is set to end in late May or early June.

A White House source said Musk's investors want him to return to his companies, that his work with DOGE would be done within 130 days, and that he had communicated that to the president multiple times.

Musk was not leaving before his DOGE work was done "and no one is pushing him out", the source added.