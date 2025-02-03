Fighting last week between Congolese government forces and Rwanda-backed rebels in the major eastern city of Goma left at least 900 people dead, the UN health agency has said, raising the previously cited death toll of 773.

The World Health Organization said on Monday that at least 900 bodies were recovered from the streets of Goma as of last Friday following five days of fighting in which the M23 rebels took control of the city.

The WHO cited nearly 2,900 injuries in the fighting. The UN and Congo’s government had earlier put the provisional death toll at 773.

The M23 rebels are backed by some 4,000 troops from neighbouring Rwanda, according to UN experts, far more than in 2012 when they first captured Goma. They are the most potent of the more than 100 armed groups vying for control in Congo’s mineral-rich east, which holds vast deposits critical to much of the world’s technology.

On the other hand, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame will attend a summit on Saturday on the crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo where a Rwanda-backed armed group is advancing.

M23 fighters and Rwandan soldiers have made substantial gains in the eastern DRC, taking the major city of Goma last week, and have vowed to march across the vast country to the capital Kinshasa.

'Vigorous' military response

With tensions spiralling, Tshisekedi has promised a "vigorous" military response and urged the international community to impose sanctions on Rwanda.

Tshisekedi and Kaga me will join a two-day joint summit of eastern and southern African countries due to begin on Friday in Tanzania, Kenya's presidency said Monday.

Both leaders have been no-shows at previous talks attempting to broker peace between the two sides.