Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly at the Turkish House (Turkevi) in New York.

According to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on Wednesday, the meeting focused on bilateral ties with Syria and regional issues.

Also present at the meeting were Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin.

President Erdogan said Türkiye expects all sanctions on Syria to be lifted as soon as possible and supports any initiative that respects Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He said the SDF must comply with the March 10 agreement, adding that Türkiye is closely monitoring developments in the region, and support for Syria will continue to increase.