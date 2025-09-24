TÜRKİYE
Türkiye expects all sanctions on Syria to be lifted as soon as possible: Erdogan
In a meeting with Syrian president in New York, Turkish president pledges continued support for Syria.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa at the Turkish House (Turkevi) in New York, September 24, 2025. / AA
September 24, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly at the Turkish House (Turkevi) in New York.

According to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on Wednesday, the meeting focused on bilateral ties with Syria and regional issues.

Also present at the meeting were Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin.

President Erdogan said Türkiye expects all sanctions on Syria to be lifted as soon as possible and supports any initiative that respects Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He said the SDF must comply with the March 10 agreement, adding that Türkiye is closely monitoring developments in the region, and support for Syria will continue to increase.

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement to integrate the SDF into state institutions, stressing the country’s territorial integrity and rejecting any separatist designs.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Sharaa’s new transitional administration was formed in January.

The Turkish president is in New York for the 80th UN General Assembly, continuing his diplomatic engagements.

By Tuncay Şahin
