WORLD
2 min read
Palestine blasts US sanctions, calls them support for Israeli occupation
A senior official says US sanctions aim to erase the Palestinian cause after a wave of recognition pledges.
Palestine blasts US sanctions, calls them support for Israeli occupation
Palestine slams US sanctions as ‘blatant support’ for Israeli occupation / Reuters
July 31, 2025

A senior Palestinian official has denounced US sanctions on officials from the Palestinian Authority (PA), calling them “blatant support for Israel’s occupation” and its ongoing war on Gaza.

Wassel Abu Yousef, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)’s Executive Committee, said the sanctions come “as the US partners in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.”

He accused Washington of “backing Israel’s crimes and its settlers,” saying the sanctions were meant to “support the occupation and its war of extermination, and to erase the Palestinian cause after the New York conference and the wave of countries announcing plans to recognise Palestine, which has risen to the top of the international agenda.”

Abu Yousef added that the measures also sought “to undermine Palestinian representation,” stressing that “the decision is nothing but further support for the occupation.”

Earlier on Thursday, the US Department of State announced visa bans on PA and PLO officials, citing the 1989 PLO Commitments Compliance Act and the 2002 Middle East Peace Commitments Act.

It said the Palestinian leadership had “failed to comply with prior commitments,” pointing to moves at the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice as well as payments to prisoners.

RECOMMENDED

The US justified the sanctions as necessary to “protect national security” and to hold the PA and PLO accountable for “undermining the prospects for peace.”

The sanctions came as Israel has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing over 60,200 Palestinians. The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave and led to food shortages.

On Monday, Israeli rights groups B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, citing the systematic destruction of Palestinian society and the deliberate dismantling of the territory’s healthcare system.

RelatedTRT Global - State of Palestine

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'