Cuban authorities say they have coordinated with US officials after what Havana called a foiled armed infiltration, which left four dead and six wounded.

Speaking in Havana, Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said authorities intercepted a Florida-registered boat carrying 10 people allegedly attempting to enter Cuba for terrorist purposes.

"From the outset, and having detected that the vessel came from US territory, Cuban authorities have maintained communication about this terrorist attempt with their US counterparts, including the State Department and the Coast Guard," Fernandez de Cossio said.

He said an investigation was ongoing and that Cuba was seeking to exchange information with Washington, which had shown willingness to cooperate.

Authorities said items seized aboard the vessel included assault rifles, pistols, Molotov cocktails, night-vision devices, ammunition, and communications equipment, though details remained preliminary.