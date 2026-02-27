Cuban authorities say they have coordinated with US officials after what Havana called a foiled armed infiltration, which left four dead and six wounded.
Speaking in Havana, Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said authorities intercepted a Florida-registered boat carrying 10 people allegedly attempting to enter Cuba for terrorist purposes.
"From the outset, and having detected that the vessel came from US territory, Cuban authorities have maintained communication about this terrorist attempt with their US counterparts, including the State Department and the Coast Guard," Fernandez de Cossio said.
He said an investigation was ongoing and that Cuba was seeking to exchange information with Washington, which had shown willingness to cooperate.
Authorities said items seized aboard the vessel included assault rifles, pistols, Molotov cocktails, night-vision devices, ammunition, and communications equipment, though details remained preliminary.
Fernandez de Cossio said Cuba had previously shared intelligence with the United States on suspected perpetrators under UN Security Council Resolution 1373, reaffirming Cuba's "absolute and categorical commitment against all acts, methods, and practices of terrorism".
The US government said at least one American had died and another had been injured in the incident, according to State Department officials and a White House source cited by ABC News.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would conduct its own verification and reach its own conclusion about the episode.
Rubio told reporters the incident was not a US operation and that no US government personnel were involved.
He said US authorities would independently verify the details provided by Havana.