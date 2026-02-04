The US Supreme Court has allowed California to use a new electoral map designed to give Democrats five more congressional seats, improving the party's chances of regaining control of the US House of Representatives from President Donald Trump's Republicans in the November midterm elections.

On Wednesday, the justices denied the California Republican Party's request to block California's map, which was endorsed by voters last year as a counterweight to a similar effort in Texas aimed at giving Republicans five more US House seats.

The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, in December allowed Texas to use its redrawn map for this year's voting.

The California Republican Party and other challengers claimed that the state unlawfully used race in redrawing the boundaries of its US House districts.

The court's one-sentence order did not offer any explanation, as is common in actions that it considers on an emergency basis. No justice publicly dissented from the decision.

Redrawing the boundaries of electoral districts in a state is a process called redistricting.

The California dispute represents another front in an ongoing nationwide battle over redistricting that Trump began last year with his campaign for Republican lawmakers to redraw state congressional maps, starting with Texas, to help protect the party's narrow US.

House majority in the midterm elections.

The Supreme Court ruled in December to let Texas proceed with its new map.

"Donald Trump said he was 'entitled' to five more congressional seats in Texas. He started this redistricting war.

He lost, and he'll lose again in November," California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said in a social media post after the decision.

“Evidence of partisan motivation”

Republicans currently hold slim majorities in both chambers of Congress. Ceding control of either the House or Senate to the Democrats in the November elections would endanger Trump's legislative agenda and open the door to Democratic-led congressional investigations targeting the president.

The new Texas map could flip as many as five currently Democratic-held House seats to Republicans.