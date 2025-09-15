Russia’s 2022 offensive in Ukraine represented the most significant break in European security since World War II, signalling a decisive departure from the post-Cold War order.

While Europe has endured numerous crises over the years, none has so fundamentally shattered the continent’s assumptions of peace and stability.

The incursion not only breached the long-standing principle of inviolable borders but also brought back the spectre of a major war into Europe’s heartland.

The illusion of protection from large-scale conflict—once widely believed across much of the continent—collapsed suddenly, prompting a reassessment of national security doctrines.

In response, states that had long depended on the protective umbrella of others are now facing a harsh new reality, leading to urgent efforts to rebuild their defensive capabilities. The change is not just reactive; it signifies a deeper reconsideration of strategic autonomy and resilience.

Uncertainty over US security commitments, China’s assertiveness , energy dependencies , increasing cyber vulnerabilities, and intensifying political fragmentation within the EU have all heightened Europe’s strategic unease.

No country has experienced this rupture more viscerally than Germany.

For over thirty years, Berlin built its prosperity on an export-driven model powered by cheap Russian gas , while leaving its deterrence to NATO and allowing the Bundeswehr to weaken.

That delicate balance fell apart in 2022.

Germany now faces an existential threat. The ontological foundations of its post-war identity—as a civilian power with a deep aversion to militarisation—have become increasingly untenable.

Reconstructing that identity requires more than mere adaptation. It demands a deliberate break with the past—and a willingness to forge a new role in a much less forgiving world.

Otherwise, if existential anxiety remains unresolved, Germany faces paralysis: a state caught between normative ideals and strategic needs, unable to act decisively in an era that punishes hesitation.

Material commitments and strategic ambiguity

In the aftermath of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine, Germany has undertaken its most ambitious military overhaul since WWII. The extent of investment, institutional reform, and symbolic acts is notable.

Yet behind the surge in spending and political rhetoric, a fundamental question remains: is this a genuine strategic reorientation—or a series of reactive measures under pressure?

For decades, Berlin’s defence stance relied on two closely linked pillars: a civilian power role based on diplomacy, restraint, and legalism; and a geo-economic power identity rooted in the belief in the civilising force of commerce.

And nowhere was this more evident than in its relationship with Russia.

Within this framework, affordable Russian gas was more than just an economic resource—it upheld Germany’s self-image as a responsible player within a stable international order.

This dual role, although coherent in theory, posed a strategic contradiction in practice. Germany appeared as a reluctant power—hesitant to project force, cautious of leadership, and slow to make commitments.

Paradoxically, this very reluctance offered a form of ontological security: it allowed Germany to reconcile its NATO commitments with ongoing economic relations with Moscow.

However, the binary confrontation triggered by the Russian military attacks in Ukraine shattered that balance.

The consequences have been extensive. Then-chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Zeitenwende speech in February 2022 marked a turning point, quickly followed by a constitutionally protected €100 billion fund to modernise the Bundeswehr.

Germany is now on track to increase its annual defence budget to €162 billion ($191B) by 2029—a 70 per cent rise from 2025 levels—potentially making it Europe’s largest military spender.

Core defence outlays are projected to reach 3.5 per cent of GDP, significantly above NATO’s 2 percent benchmark.