The International Olympic Committee (IOC) expressed "great concern" about Indonesia's refusal to issue visas for Israeli athletes for the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships due to the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

"It was with great concern that the IOC learnt that the Indonesian government has denied the Israeli gymnastics team, including athletes and officials, visas to enter the country for the upcoming 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. The championships are due to begin on 19 October 2025 and are to be held in Jakarta," the IOC said in a statement on Friday.

Following Indonesia's refusal to issue visas for Israeli athletes for the championship, the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has also rejected Israel's appeal to participate in the 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

"The IOC’s principled position is very clear: all eligible athletes, teams and sports officials must be able to participate in international sports competitions and events without any form of discrimination from the host country, in accordance with the Olympic Charter and the fundamental principles of non-discrimination, autonomy and political neutrality that govern the Olympic Movement," IOC said.

