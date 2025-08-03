Iran's top security body approved the establishment of a National Defence Council, according to state media, following a short conflict with Israel in June that was Iran's most acute military challenge since the 1980s war with Iraq.

"The new defence body will review defence plans and enhance the capabilities of Iran's armed forces in a centralised manner," the Supreme National Security Council's Secretariat was quoted as saying by state media on Sunday.

The defence council will be chaired by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and consists of the heads of the three government branches, senior armed forces commanders, and relevant ministries.