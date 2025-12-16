CULTURE & HERITAGE
Troy-themed exhibition to be showcased at Rome’s Colosseum in 2026
‘The exhibition will be prepared with works selected from the collections of Turkish and Italian museums, foremost among them the Troy Museum, and will be crowned with the Troy Opera,' says Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.
"Troy narrative will this time meet international audiences in Rome through the performing arts,” Ersoy said. / AA
December 16, 2025

Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced that a Troy-themed exhibition will be held at the Colosseum in Rome in 2026.

“Once again, we are bringing Türkiye’s unique cultural heritage to the heart of Ancient Rome, the Colosseum. Now it’s Troy’s turn,” Ersoy said on Tuesday on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Noting that the World Heritage site of Troy will meet art lovers at the Colosseum Archaeological Park in 2026, Ersoy said: “Following last year’s Gobeklitepe: The Mystery of a Sacred Place exhibition and this year’s Magna Mater exhibition, it has now been decided to organise a Troy-themed exhibition at the Colosseum.”

Ersoy said that, as a concrete outcome of bilateral talks held in Rome in September and Ankara in December, a mutual letter of intent was signed on December 11.

“The exhibition will be prepared with works selected from the collections of Turkish and Italian museums, foremost among them the Troy Museum, and will be crowned with the Troy Opera produced by our Ministry’s State Opera and Ballet General Directorate. The Troy narrative will this time meet international audiences in Rome through the performing arts,” he added.

