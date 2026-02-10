Iraq has said that it had dismantled a “complex” terrorist cell and captured a top Daesh operative in a major security operation.
In a statement, the Iraqi National Security Service said on Tuesday the cell was broken up “after a precise intelligence operation” in the western Anbar province.
Spokesperson Arshad al-Hakim added that the cell had sought to reorganise and plan terrorist attacks in the country.
He said Abu Ayman al-Rawi, whom he described as Daesh’s self-styled Anbar governor, was also arrested during the operation.
“He was caught red-handed wearing a suicide belt before carrying out his criminal plans," he said, adding that four other terrorists were arrested during the raid.
The spokesperson said caches of weapons, ammunition, explosive devices and suicide belts were also seized during a raid in the Rutba desert in western Anbar.
He added that three Daesh terrorists blew themselves up after being surrounded during the operation.
In late 2017, then-Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over Daesh after three years of fierce fighting.
The terror group, however, remains active in northern, western and eastern provinces, carrying out occasional attacks, while the government continues to launch security and military operations to eliminate its remnants.