Iraq has said that it had dismantled a “complex” terrorist cell and captured a top Daesh operative in a major security operation.

In a statement, the Iraqi National Security Service said on Tuesday the cell was broken up “after a precise intelligence operation” in the western Anbar province.

Spokesperson Arshad al-Hakim added that the cell had sought to reorganise and plan terrorist attacks in the country.

He said Abu Ayman al-Rawi, whom he described as Daesh’s self-styled Anbar governor, was also arrested during the operation.

“He was caught red-handed wearing a suicide belt before carrying out his criminal plans," he said, adding that four other terrorists were arrested during the raid.