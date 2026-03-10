Supporters of pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil gathered on Monday outside Columbia University in New York City to mark one year since his detention by US immigration authorities, demanding an end to deportation efforts against him and other pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

Students, faculty and activists rallied near the university’s Morningside campus gates carrying banners saying “ICE OUT OF SCHOOLS,” “FIRST THEY CAME FOR MAHMOUD” and “IMMIGRANTS ARE WELCOME HERE.”

Khalil, a Columbia graduate and a lawful US resident, was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in March last year over his participation in pro-Palestine protests on campus. Though later released by a federal immigration judge, his deportation case remains ongoing in court.

The Trump administration claimed his presence threatened US foreign policy and accused him of spreading antisemitism without providing evidence. But US District Judge Michael E Farbiarz ordered his release on bail in June and barred authorities from detaining or deporting him.