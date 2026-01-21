US President Donald Trump has demanded immediate talks on acquiring Greenland, arguing that only the US has the capacity to defend and develop the strategically important Arctic territory.

"I have tremendous respect for both the people of Greenland and the people of Denmark, tremendous respect. But every NATO ally has an obligation to be able to defend its own territory, and the fact is, no nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States," Trump said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump reiterated that the US needs Greenland for strategic national security.

"It's the United States alone that can protect this giant mass of land, this giant piece of ice, develop it and improve it and make it so that it's good for Europe and safe for Europe and good for us," he said.

The president said these considerations were driving his push for talks on a potential acquisition.

"And that's the reason I'm seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States," he added.

‘Not use force’

Trump said he would not use force to take control of Greenland but insisted the United States must still have "ownership" of it.

"We probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be, frankly, unstoppable, but I won't do that. Okay. Now everyone's saying, Oh, good. That's probably the biggest statement I made, because people thought I would use force," he told world leaders at a summit in Davos.

"I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force."

Europe

Trump proclaimed his country was the world's "economic engine” and slammed Europe as "not heading in the right direction.”

"The USA is the economic engine on the planet. And when America booms, the entire world booms. It's been history," he said.