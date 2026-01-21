US President Donald Trump has demanded immediate talks on acquiring Greenland, arguing that only the US has the capacity to defend and develop the strategically important Arctic territory.
"I have tremendous respect for both the people of Greenland and the people of Denmark, tremendous respect. But every NATO ally has an obligation to be able to defend its own territory, and the fact is, no nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States," Trump said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.
Trump reiterated that the US needs Greenland for strategic national security.
"It's the United States alone that can protect this giant mass of land, this giant piece of ice, develop it and improve it and make it so that it's good for Europe and safe for Europe and good for us," he said.
The president said these considerations were driving his push for talks on a potential acquisition.
"And that's the reason I'm seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States," he added.
‘Not use force’
Trump said he would not use force to take control of Greenland but insisted the United States must still have "ownership" of it.
"We probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be, frankly, unstoppable, but I won't do that. Okay. Now everyone's saying, Oh, good. That's probably the biggest statement I made, because people thought I would use force," he told world leaders at a summit in Davos.
"I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force."
Europe
Trump proclaimed his country was the world's "economic engine” and slammed Europe as "not heading in the right direction.”
"The USA is the economic engine on the planet. And when America booms, the entire world booms. It's been history," he said.
In Europe, the US leader said parts of the continent were "not recognisable", adding, "I love Europe, and I want to see Europe go good, but it's not heading in the right direction."
Canada
The US president aimed at Canada, saying it "should be grateful" to Washington, a day after Prime Minister Mark Carney warned of a rupture to the US-led global system.
"I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn't so grateful," Trump said.
"Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements," Trump said.
Ukraine
Trump said he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Davos.
"I'm dealing with (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin, and he wants to make a deal.
"I believe I'm dealing with President Zelenskyy, and I think he wants to make a deal. I'm meeting him today. He might be in the audience right now," Trump said at the WEF in Davos, Switzerland.
Trump said there is a "bloodbath" in Ukraine and "that's what I want to stop."
"It's a horrible war. They'll exceed World War Two. The numbers are staggering. How many people have they lost? Ukraine and Russia lost just tremendous amounts," he said.
Venezuela
Trump said that Venezuela could see an economic turnaround in the coming months, arguing that new cooperation with the US and major energy companies would sharply boost the country’s oil revenues.
"Venezuela has been an amazing place for so many years, but then they went bad with their policies. Twenty years ago, it was a great country, and now it's got problems, but we're helping them," Trump said.
"They'll be making more money than they've made in a long time. Venezuela is going to do fantastically well. Venezuela is going to make more money in the next six months than it has in the last 20 years. Every major oil company is coming in with us. It's amazing," he added.