The European Union's diplomatic chief Kaja Kallas said the continent was beefing up defence spending after "tough love" from the Trump administration, as she called for stronger ties with the Asia-Pacific region.

Speaking at the Shangri-La defence forum in Singapore on Saturday, Kallas was responding to comments by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who called President Donald Trump's insistence on more military spending "tough love".

"It's love nonetheless. So it's better than no love," Kallas quipped when asked later about Hegseth's speech.

Trump consistently pressed NATO countries to increase defence spending, asking for as much as five percent of GDP and saying Washington will no longer tolerate freeloaders.

Kallas said "there are different countries in Europe and some of us have realised a long time ago that we need to invest in defence".

"It is a good thing we are doing more, but what I want to stress is that the security of Europe and the security of the Pacific is very much interlinked," she said.

EU embraces ‘hard defence’ role



Kallas pointed to Ukraine, where North Korean soldiers were already operating and China was providing military hardware to Russia.

"There were some very strong messages in the US Secretary of Defense speech regarding China," Kallas said.